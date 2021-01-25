Dear editor,
I read Sam Blackburn’s letter saying goodbye to their old friend and breakfast club member Don Sturgeon, and I could feel his pain (“Letter: Breakfast club misses friendship with Sturgeon,” Weekend edition, Jan. 22-24).
But it is important that we keep in mind that he didn’t die from natural causes; it was the global pandemic, COVID-19, that killed him. Actually, he was the first local person of note, who many people adored, to die from this dreaded disease, and that announcement made the front page of our newspaper.
In essence, the death of Mr. Sturgeon was not totally in vain, as it brought it home to many who had only heard of someone dying or who had a distant relative to die from this disease. Thanks to the editor for recognizing the importance of leading with that headline, as it epitomized the seriousness of this pandemic.
Unfortunately, many are in denial or believe the lies of former President Donald Trump, who called it a conspiracy theory by the Democrats to try to make him look bad, and said that it would magically go away after the election. Obviously, that didn’t happen because we are losing 4,000 people a day.
In fact, Mr. Sturgeon’s passing did not have to happen, and if not for the way our federal government botched our country’s failed response to COVID-19, he would probably still be attending breakfast club gatherings.
Rest in peace, Mr. Sturgeon, and hopefully someone out there is taking this seriously who otherwise would not have been. We can defeat this disease, but first off people are going to have to wake up and face the fact that it is real. Maybe that is the final lesson that Mr. Sturgeon left for us to learn.
Jim Daniel
Frankfort
