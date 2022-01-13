Dear editor, 

Each morning I go to the Franklin County Regional Jail website to look at the inmate list to see if anyone I have assisted with substance use disorder (SUD) has been arrested. It’s a very sobering look to see where we stand as a city in the opioid epidemic as MOST charges are drug related. 

Today, as I read The State Journal (Jan. 5), I was appalled to see page six filled with the public shaming and mugshots of five human beings who suffer from SUD in our community. This will not “fix” them and the comments are hurtful for anyone suffering from SUD as well as the families.

We must do better to address the ongoing epidemic which is killing the next generation and talk about solutions instead of making the stigma worse. In my opinion, public shaming in the paper only increases the negative stigma which hampers our ability to take necessary steps to reverse the trend and get people into treatment. For example, the Franklin County Fiscal Court keeps dragging their feet on approval of a new treatment facility and I argue that the daily articles with pictures of those who suffer are not helping. 

Instead of articles mentioned above, we could use stories to help educate the readers (prevention, fake pills, fentanyl, etc) and even stories of recovery. SUD is not a moral or parental failure, it’s about chemistry not character. 

Corey Councill

Frankfort

