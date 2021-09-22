Dear editor,

There are a group of ladies in our community who deserve another shout out for the wonderful job they have done highlighting Frankfort people instrumental in obtaining voting rights for women.

I speak of the memorial medallions placed in the Frankfort Cemetery at the graves of men and women who worked tirelessly for women’s suffrage. Not only has this group, headed by Mary Ann Burch, provided the medallions but their fundraising efforts were so successful they had funds to generously donate to the chapel fund of the cemetery.

On behalf of the Frankfort Cemetery Board of Trustees, I would like to say thank you to the Suffrage Memorial Medallion Committee and to the many generous donors to this project. The board is forever grateful for the tireless hours spent to make the project such a success.

Patty Norris Peavler

Frankfort Cemetery Board of Trustees Chair

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription