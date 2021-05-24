Dear editor,
National Gun Violence Awareness Day is June 4, the beginning of the Wear Orange Weekend, honoring the lives of people in the United States affected by gun violence.
It was inspired by a campaign to commemorate the life of Hadiya Pendleton and other victims of gun violence. Orange is the color Hadiya’s friends wore in her honor after she was shot and killed in Chicago at the age of 15 — one week after performing at President Barack Obama’s second inaugural parade in 2013. Wear Orange originated on June 2, 2015, what would have been Hadiya’s 18th birthday.
Today, Wear Orange honors Hadiya and the more than 100 Americans shot and killed every day, as well as the hundreds more who are wounded. In 2020, the number of people killed by gun violence exceeded 40,000 — the highest rate of gun deaths in two decades.
But as gun violence has grown, so too has the movement to stop it.
As a Moms Demand Action volunteer, I’m asking you to show your support by wearing orange June 4-6 as we demand a future free from gun violence. Orange symbolizes the value of each person’s life, and we wear it to honor those taken and wounded by gun violence, and to call for an end to this crisis.
Together, we’ll work to make this country safe for everyone. From intimate partner violence to police violence, gun suicides, gun homicides and unintentional shootings, we demand a bold plan that must address all of it.
Patti Porter
Moms Demand Action volunteer
Frankfort
I will gladly wear orange on June 4, as I already have numerous articles of clothing that are orange that I wear to the woods when I walk my dogs keep from getting shot by hunters. I never go to the woods without orange on me and the dogs. It seems to be the perfect color to wear protesting gun violence as well!
