This letter is to express my support for Michael Mueller as our next Franklin County Judge-Executive. Franklin County is my home. A lot of things have changed over the years. However, a lot of things have not. Franklin County has an opportunity on May 17 to elect a leader that is focused on supporting our local businesses and natural resources, while also promoting smart growth. Mueller is that leader!
I’ve known Mueller and his family for many years. Michael is an outstanding businessman who, along with his lovely wife, Andrea, has cultivated a thriving small business right here in Franklin County. They have raised a beautiful family here engaging in community involvement and education.
Michael and I have had many conversations over the decades and one of the things I appreciate the most is his willingness to listen. While we don’t always agree, Michael is always open-minded to different perspectives and takes every point of view into consideration.
Another quality that I value about Michael is his willingness to ask tough questions. He is not the type of person that settles for doing things just because that’s how they’ve always been done. While this may not always be the most popular strategy, it is usually the most effective way to make meaningful improvements.
Michael is the type of leader that is always searching for efficiencies and positive solutions. Therefore, I am asking you to join me in supporting Michael Mueller as our next Franklin County Judge-Executive.
