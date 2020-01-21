Dear editor,
I served in Iraq 2009-10. I lived and worked near the burn pit at Joint Base Balad.
When the "snow" from the burn pit fell on the base, you had no escape from the smoke and ash. It was in the air. It was on your boots. It was everywhere. I went from perfect health and peak ability in 2009 to a basket of health problems in 2010. The burn pit spewed poison on us daily with no protection.
I am requesting support of Senate Bill 2950, the Veterans Burn Pits Exposure Recognition Act.
The number of burn pits operating in overseas conflict zones exceeded 230 at the height of operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere, exposing tens of thousands of troops and contractors to toxic contaminants. While the sheer number of open burn pits has been reduced, it will be no consolation to troops adversely and permanently affected.
Reserve Component service members and their families wrestle with the overwhelming health care effects of open burn pits and they should be able to seek care from the VA. However, they have had difficulty showing service connection because their medical records were never kept, were lost or were destroyed. To further complicate the issue National Guard and Reserve members have to prove they performed duty near burn pits, but their orders don't provide exact location(s) of their duties for national security purposes.
This bill will help our military, whether they are active duty or Reserve Component, have on record the location where they were exposed to toxins. The bill will not remove the required medical documentation, but at least the location of exposure will now be verified and documented by the Department of Defense.
Steven Logan
Lexington