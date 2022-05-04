Dear editor,

Richard Tanner, extraordinarily qualified candidate for 5th District Magistrate, is a GOOD man. I have known Richard and his family for several decades and have seen his unwavering devotion to his family and his community. He quietly, sincerely and humbly works to fulfill what he sees as his obligation to use his many skills to help all of us make this a better world. 

I worked with Richard and saw that even when we disagreed on matters, we could agree to find the best possible solution. Richard worked with, and for, the KY Magistrates and Commissioners Association by skillfully representing their issues with the legislature and with their county leaders and constituents. 

And, amazingly, Richard still has a sense of humor! He keeps things in perspective. We can relate to Richard and he will relate to us!

Janet Meyer

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription