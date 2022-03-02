Dear editor,

I was so excited to read the article where Western Hills High school teachers, Haleigh Huff and Jessica Turner started a ski club for the students ("Students take on new adventure with Western Hills ski club," Feb. 19).

I have instructed snow skiing at Perfect North for 27 years and taught numerous kids and club programs. They would arrive on buses and/or by their parents. It's such an accomplishment as they come weekly with their club and get more comfortable learning to ski/snowboard. We would take our own kids to Perfect North when they were at Western Hills and I often thought, how lucky the Ohio and Indiana students were to be able to go with their friends and share in an outdoor activity away from school and in the winter when most people stay inside.

What a thrill to see these teachers and students from Frankfort take the trip to Perfect North and have an experience that they will never forget. So, I just want to say "thank you" to these two teachers who just wanted to share their love of the sport with their students.

Bonnie Clements

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription