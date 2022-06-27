Dear editor,

If anything, the pandemic is teaching us how to fight poverty. Despite lush meadows and bountiful farms, Kentucky is among the top three states for child hunger. But in 2021, we witnessed the expanded Child Tax Credit and other safety nets lift millions out of poverty. When those ended, poverty rose sharply again, indicating that such programs had been working. Another crucial program, the bipartisan Keep Kids Fed Act, expanded access to free meals (including summer meals), helping alleviate child hunger nationwide.

With soaring costs, children desperately need the Keep Kids Fed Act to continue. If Congress doesn't move quickly, it will also expire. Considering Kentucky’s high rate of child hunger, it would make sense for our senators to support the Keep Kids Fed Act. Yet, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is blocking it — a bill that literally feeds Kentucky children.

If “fiscal responsibility” seems to justify taking food from hungry children, consider this: addressing the effects of child hunger in the U.S. costs billions annually and contributes to economic decline. If starving children isn’t enough motivation, the numbers don’t lie. As responsible members of society, we must tell members of Congress that Kentuckians care about ensuring that every child is fed.

Abigail Prang

Lexington

