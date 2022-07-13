Dear editor,

Since we can no longer depend on our politicos or the Supreme Court to uphold the will of the people, any Constitutional change needs to be decided by a vote on the specific issue by the populace. A vote of all eligible citizens to decide the issue.

Our existing representatives and the Supreme Court have demonstrated their inability to perform in the manner they were elected to do, so the citizens of the United States must do it themselves. Since we no longer have statesman or stateswomen or justices that represent us, but representatives with private agendas, term limits must be changed. 

Senate only one six-year term and the Supreme Court only one eight-year term, this will address the needs of the country and eliminate the private agendas, politics, cronyism and allow the voter to stay engaged in ensuring a responsive government. Also, the benefits they receive, especially retirement, needs to be lessened with their shortened tenure. You don't let a cancer grow, you remove it. Lest we never forget the government of the United States is of the people, by the people and for the people. Not what we have with today's politicos and Supreme Court. 

God bless America. 

Robert Fowler

Louisville

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription