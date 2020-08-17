Dear editor,
This summer, sportsmen and women celebrated the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act, the most significant conservation legislation in a generation.
When the president signs this bill, projects to restore our public lands, national parks and open spaces will commence and the Land and Water Conservation Fund will see renewed funding in perpetuity.
This bipartisan, bicameral legislative victory did not come easily; it took decades of grassroots work and the tireless support of conservation champions in Congress to see the campaign to permanently fund and reauthorize the LWCF — and address maintenance backlogs on public lands and waters — across the finish line.
Our nation's most successful and widespread conservation and access funding source, LWCF will now receive its full $900 million each year to secure our public lands and waters for us and for our children. The Great American Outdoors Act will also dedicate $9.5 billion over the next five years to restore failing infrastructure on public lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, National Wildlife Refuge System, National Parks Service and Bureau of Indian Education.
As a member of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, I would like to thank Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for voting yes on the Great American Outdoors Act. His vote for this landmark legislation will help ensure our outdoor traditions and sustain our public lands, waters and wildlife for the benefit of future generations.
Dan Greene
Pendleton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.