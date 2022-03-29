Dear editor,

Thank you to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the Frankfort Police Dept. and the people of Frankfort. For many years the people of Frankfort had no respect for funeral processions.

Recently, while in my aunt's procession to the cemetery, I saw a completely different change. People on both sides of the road pulled over and showed the respect that is due. We had escorts from both local law offices, plus we were lucky to have a Kentucky State Police escort, due to special circumstances. Everyone of them did a great job.

So, thank you to Frankfort for showing respect and the law officers for the wonderful escort. In this day and age where respect is lost, it was a refreshing change. 

Francine Poe

Frankfort

