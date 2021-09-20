Dear editor,

Tom T. Hall has received many well-deserved tributes since his death last month, but we in the capital of his home state should commemorate one of the few times our city has been mentioned in a popular song.

In “I Flew Over Our House Last Night,” the singer is asked by the pilot of his airplane to look out to the right where, by the light of the old Kentucky moon, he can see Frankfort in which lies the home and the woman he has lost. The song isn’t one of his best known and may be remembered, if at all, as the flipside of “Ravishing Ruby,” a number three country hit from 1973 or as one of a handful of bluegrass covers where so many of Tom T.’s fine work lives on.

Frankfort won’t be counted among the memorable locations from the Tom T. canon such as Harper Valley or the Lincoln Park Inn, but one of country music’s finest writers did think enough to include us.

Don Jennings

Frankfort

