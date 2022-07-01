Dear editor,

As the emotions about the abortion issue are in full array, we can take a moment to ask ourselves some questions. Looking at our own lives instead of elsewhere, is there something that I can do now?

For starters we can listen to women’s stories with an ear to help. Some women fear that their only known solutions are now unattainable. What now? They may need thoughtful guidance and help navigating this unfamiliar territory — territory that can actually be much better.

Some of us may be stuck in our own group, in a habit of ignoring others. Now could be the time to reach out and help out.

Life is a miracle and not to be diminished in any way. I’m thankful for the Court’s ruling. It’s a good thing. Now let’s see what we can do.

Belinda French

Columbia, Tennessee

formerly of Georgetown

