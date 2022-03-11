Dear editor:

My husband and I were recently involved in an accident. We were driving west on the bypass when our left front tire came off. Luckily we were in the outside lane as metal was hitting concrete. Ray managed to get the truck over off of the road and stopped. Had we been driving in the inside lane we would have hit the concrete barrier and flipped over into the eastbound traffic. We both seemed to be okay, just shook up.

We want to thank the people who stopped to see if we were hurt or if they could help us. There were two ladies, Mesha Thompson and Autumn Slucher, along with a young Black man whose name I didn't get. When he saw what had happened, he crossed four lanes of traffic to find the tire, picked it up and brought it back (across the four lanes of traffic) and put it in the back of our truck.

A Frankfort police officer, Jordan Lewis, stopped to see if we were hurt or how he could help. He called the towing people to see why they hadn't shown up and stayed with us until they arrived.

We would like to send a very special thank you to those caring people who took the time to stop to check on us and offer help.

Ray & Susan Williams

Frankfort

