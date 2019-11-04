Dear editor,
Capital Pride Kentucky has been laboring over the words to use to respond to Phyllis Sower’s column decrying our Oct. 12 event ("Guest columnist: Not proud of Capital Pride Kentucky," Oct. 23). We wanted to be fair and kind. We wanted our audience to hear us.
In the meantime, we find ourselves overwhelmed by the honest, articulate columns and letters in support of Pride, and we now realize that all we need to say is thank you. Thank you, Frankfort residents and Frankfort natives. Thank you, others who have spoken out, even though you are not members of our community.
Now, let’s move forward! Please keep your eyes open for workshop-like experiences that will provide opportunities for information gathering and dialogue.
Capital Pride Kentucky Executive Committee
Jesse Ruble, president and director; Adam Saunderson, director; Amy Mitchell, vice president, director, children's activities chair and marketing/publicity chair; Bob Padgett, site management chair; Cary Sudduth, events chair; Karen Kimmel Hatter, community engagement chair; Ken Tagious (Jared Hubbard), entertainment chair and director; Kenneth Rollins, volunteers chair; Matt Crowe, director; Michelle Welch-Payton, vendors chair and technology chair; and Raymond Shields, secretary and treasurer