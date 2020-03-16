Dear editor,

This is a big deal — to have the privilege of submitting our census info online for the first time ever!

I'm especially happy to have this option since we have been passed over for the last 30 years of census due to our rural location and census takers not coming all the way to our house and there was no way to get/submit the census form in the past unless a person handed you the questionnaire at your address.

I was surprised at how few questions there are since I think I remember decades ago being asked about income range and bedrooms/bathrooms and other somewhat intrusive questions. The 2020 Census is a snap!

Fill it out.

Here is a list of questions on the form: https://2020census.gov/en/about-questions.html

Ceci Mitchell

Frankfort

