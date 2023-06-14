Dear editor,

We’re one of two countries with a debt ceiling; Denmark is the other one. But because Denmark has intentionally set a very high debt limit in order to avoid political fighting, it's relatively unproblematic. Australia imposed one in 2008 and discarded it in 2013, due to political friction.    

