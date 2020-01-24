Dear editor,
This response is in reference to two State Journal pieces featuring Commissioner Scott Tippett (“Tippett won't seek reelection to city commission; Waldridge says she's running,” Jan. 7) and (“Guest columnist: City commissioner cautions against 'political maneuvering' with Frankfort Plant Board,” Jan. 7).
"Integrity For Frankfort" is a small-donor-supported grassroots PAC that seeks to advance the levels of integrity, responsibility and accountability in local government.
Tippett is, of course, welcome to be as perturbed by these ideals and the existence of this effort as he wishes.
Ordinary citizens are responsible for the resilient social fabric we have through their participation in hundreds of community activities each year with civic groups, clubs, religious institutions and at the interface of public and municipal life. They have every right to demand accountability and improvement from an entrenched system that has allowed a cloud of stagnation to settle over this community for too many decades.
Integrity For Frankfort salutes everyone who has filed for local office in the upcoming races and appreciates everyone who serves on our local boards and committees. The capacity for positive change is in all of our hands; we will continue to exercise our rights to work toward those ends.
Joel Fischer
incoming chairperson of Integrity for Frankfort
Frankfort