Dear Editor,

I thought that the purpose of the Fiscal Court was to have a formal hearing in front of the Judge Executive and the Magistrates and then to vote on their decision. The Judge Executive Wells and Mayor Wilkerson have made their view clear in the article in The State Journal.

If distilleries are agricultural then so are chicken processing plants, slaughter houses, biofuel refineries, canneries, fertilizer plants, etc.

I think the ethical thing for Judge Wells to do is recuse himself from voting on anything relating to Buffalo Trace. If any of the distillery projects were going on in their backyards destroying their property value they would be singing a different tune.

By the way, Millville Road still has a lot of room. Or how about Bald Knob's Stoney Creek bottom, Mr. Jones?

Rick Hardy

Franklin County Resident

