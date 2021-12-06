Dear editor,

Everyone knows the way a question is phrased influences the answer.

Your poll question about developing and expanding relationships with legislators suggests $18,000 is being spent for social purposes. If you had said the money is intended to accrue financial benefits and gain favorable treatment for our community, you might get different answers.

Kathryn Roberts

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription