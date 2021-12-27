Dear editor,
 
I am very concerned about the proposed Buffalo Trace expansion of warehouses into an area zoned agricultural on the Peaks Mill Road.
 
This is the route I take to Frankfort several times a week to shop and to visit friends along the way. It's a beautiful drive through a rural area that offers great views of farmland and Elkhorn Creek. The road also offers access to the creek for paddlers, waders, swimmers and people fishing.
 
It is utterly amazing to think I may soon be sharing this narrow road with trucks delivering building materials and workers to the proposed warehouses, then more huge trucks ferrying barrels of bourbon.  
 
Plus there is all the black fungus that results from aging bourbon in the warehouses. An adjacent subdivision and elementary school will need to clean the fungus often from their properties with no help from the distillery.
 
Don't get me wrong. I'm happy the distillery is doing so well. But aren't there already areas zoned for industrial use in the city and county? Wouldn't it be wiser to site these warehouses where they properly belong instead of ruining one of the best features of Franklin County and our commonwealth - namely our gorgeous countryside?
 
Dara Carlisle
Owenton

