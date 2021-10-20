Dear editor,

The Oct. 6 letter by Nathan Gwishiri (“Letter: Save Kentucky State University”) makes several valid points regarding KSU — especially the points on KSU’s existence and how state funding levels impact higher education.

However, there's a lot going on that has been printed in the paper. More needs to be fully disclosed — for the sake of current students, future students and the state of Kentucky.

Shari Levy

Georgetown

