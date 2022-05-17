Dear editor,

Put on a black armband. There has been a death in the family: Democracy In America.

The U.S. Supreme Court, once the most respected, trusted branch of our government, has joined the fist-pumping, Jan. 6, 2021. Insurrectionists. Including Judge Clarence Thomas' wife.

Their goal: Destroy Democracy "Root and Branch" for Sen. Mitch McConnell and his corporate judge shoppers. This nation's future has a lot more than Roe vs Wade on its chopping block.

The putrid stench coming from this court's rulings can be uncovered watching videos of their conformation hearings, their pious, shameless lying was breathtaking.

Voters don't know what branch of government tries sitting Supreme Court judges for perjury.

Voters don't know why the people they trusted and voted for are doing this to us.

Elected Republicans are on daily media telling us we didn't see what we did see and hear.

If you don't think they mean us harm, ask Ukrainians.

Judy Rembacki

Georgetown

