I have lived on Peaks Mill Road for fifteen years. Lately when I return home from town I notice the blackened road signs and the dark “sooty” looking spots on the Peaks Mill Elementary School and homes of the Ridgeview Estates. I have learned that this recent blackness is “whiskey fungus” caused by the distillery warehouses that have been constructed on the hillside across U.S. 127 from this area. 

There are tentative plans in motion for a local distillery to build 20 whiskey warehouses at the  foot of the entrance to the Peaks Mill Road corridor. This will involve the despoiling of a pastoral landscape, the displacement or death of local wildlife, the destruction of a vital wetlands area, and the creation of a “Whiskey Fungus” blight for the local land and homeowners not to mention a public grade school. 

I am reminded of a Cree proverb: 

“When all the trees have been cut down, 

 when all the animals have been hunted, 

 when all the waters are polluted, 

 when all the air is unsafe to breathe, 

 only then will you discover you cannot eat money.” 

There are other areas of Franklin County where these warehouses can be operated that would not have such a negative impact on our community. Help keep the Peaks Mill Road and Elkhorn Creek corridor agricultural and NOT industrial.  

http://www.change.org/ProtectPeaksMill 

https://www.facebook.com/ProtectPeaksMill 

David McElrath 

Frankfort

