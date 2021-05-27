Dear editor,

Do you want to have city chickens? There are many good reasons why we should have them.

They will eat fallen fruit from trees so it doesn’t attract bugs. Their waste makes perfect fertilizer for your garden and helps make your plants grow better.

Doing all that work, you would need help, so they teach kids responsibilities. Best of all, their meat and eggs would be way more healthier because there would be no bad chemicals.

I know some people think city chickens are a bad idea. I know they can be messy and loud, but call someone to clean up the mess and make sure not to scare them so they won’t be loud.

These are some reasons why I think city chickens would be a great idea.

Spencer Gortman

Third grade

Frankfort

