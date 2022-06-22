Dear editor,

Editor’s note: This letter was sent to Judge-Executive Huston Wells and county magistrates.

The resolution on your agenda is a fabulous moment in the clarity of your thinking, Judge Wells. It says what you want. You want Buffalo Trace or any other bourbon manufacturer to be able to build whiskey warehouses where they please in Rural Residential or Agricultural zoned districts in our county. 

You want to pressure the planning and zoning commissioners because it's easier to do that than to consider what the commissioners on the update committee are processing after the lengthy meeting on May 26. You want to go straight for the money. You are willing to subvert the orderly nature of the planning and zoning process to get to the money. You want to pressure the magistrates to choose a side before any of you benefit from the process that is intended to precede your decision-making. You want to strong-arm your way into the result you want.

I protest! This is not good governance. This does not respect the work of the planning and zoning commissioners. This disgraces the final moments of your administration.

You have demonstrated fabulously clear allegiance to Buffalo Trace at the expense of the process, the public, and all values other than money. Please, remove item IV from your agenda for the June 16 meeting.

Trina Peiffer

Frankfort

