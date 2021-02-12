Dear editor,

I oppose state Sen. Adrienne Southworth’s Senate Bill 158, which would outlaw requiring face coverings during public health emergencies.  

It’s really simple. Exposure to the airborne virus increases the chances of contracting COVID; this in turn increases the chances of both short- and long-term effects and death.

The increased spread of the virus, even if asymptomatic, also increases the probability of the virus mutating, which may render vaccines ineffective. 

Masks and quarantines work. Those who advocate for them are not trying to make life miserable for their citizens. They’re trying to save both the quality of their lives and their very lives. They're asking for short-term discipline to avoid long-term pain.  

As an example, during the flu epidemic of 1918, which killed 20 million-50 million people worldwide, including 675,000 in the U.S., Western Samoa (under the auspices of New Zealand) allowed ships to dock and their passengers to go ashore and mingle with their population. The result: the death of 20% (8,500) of its citizens. I’m sure many more were sickened.

American Samoa quarantined and had zero deaths, due to the leadership of Commander John Poyer and Samoan chiefs.  

Make no mistake, the disparate fates of Western Samoa and American Samoa had everything to do with leadership. In 2002, New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark apologized to the Samoan people.  

Someone’s choice to exercise their personal freedom by not wearing a mask could literally take away one of my freedoms, my choice to live.

Andrea Veach

Louisville

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription