Dear editor, 

The first Cheer is for the selection of Dustin “Dusty” Bowman as the new Chief of Police for the City of Frankfort. Hip, hip hooray.

The second cheer is for the hiring of Joseph Williams, a Black male, as an officer in the Frankfort Police Department. Hip, hip hooray.

The third cheer is for the hiring of Maurice Byrd, a Black male, as an officer in the Frankfort Police Department. Hip, hip hooray.

As a result of these hirings, we now have people of color once again serving in the Frankfort Police Department. It is now up to Bowman and his staff to provide the training; the guidance; the counseling; the experience; the encouragement and the OPPORTUNITY, that these young recruits will need to advance into the ranks of positions of authority within the Frankfort Police Department.  

Please correct me if I am wrong, but to my knowledge no Black person or any other person of color has ever been promoted into a supervisory or management position within the Frankfort Police Department. EVER!

Our journey of 1,000 miles has now taken its second step.

Congratulations to all of the above.

Ed Powe

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription