Dear editor,

In regards to the article “Postal service starting to see recovery from difficult year,” March 23), Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s 10-year strategic plan for the U.S. Postal Service is to increase postage rates; eliminate first class mail by adding it to three- to five-day delivery; reduce hours of operation; decrease use of planes; and increase use of trucks. He said he won’t shut down any USPS plants “for now.”

So, it’s going to cost more money while the service gets worse? I think that “business” model is a guarantee to fail. 

If you want to experience destruction of the reputation and effectiveness of the postal service, DeJoy has the way to do it. Delay delivery, make it harder to accelerate delivery and charge more? His “plan” is to further erode the confidence of the American people in the USPS.

Our past, mendacious President Donald Trump, after he accepted large campaign donations from DeJoy, saw to it that the Board of Governors hired DeJoy after they themselves were appointed by the same maniacal former president.

President Joe Biden needs to appoint a new Board of Governors that has morals. He’s already appointed three. The other six need replaced too. They in turn can hire someone as a virtuous postmaster general.

Richard Jones

Frankfort

