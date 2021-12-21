Dear editor,

As we near the end of 2021, I’m very disappointed in our city.

We have no convention center, no YMCA, no tennis courts and no hope in the foreseeable future of obtaining even one of the three.

Looking for entertainment over the next two to three weeks, there are no adult activities, no community celebrations offered for New Year's Eve. There is less offered now than there was 10 years ago.

Just what are our officials doing to grow this city, the capital of Kentucky? Nothing! Oh, they talk a good story but accomplish nothing.

The convention center was torn down and nothing has replaced it. There are always talks about what will happen, but it’s only to pacify the residents of Frankfort and Franklin County.

Is this the kind of leadership we need? No! Not on the city or county level.

I want to see a busy, thriving city where we can enjoy activities and find reasons to stay here without driving to Lexington, Louisville or Cincinnati.

I’m asking officials to tell me this: Can I expect more of the same in 2022, or tell me exactly what changes I can expect over the next 12 months because the past 12 months are a real disappointment.

And, officials, I’d like a direct reply to this letter printed in the paper so every person in our city and county can follow up on your plans and what you really did accomplish.

Jeanne Hansen

Frankfort

