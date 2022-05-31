Dear editor,

Every couple of years Americans are provided the opportunity to retain or change political party affiliation. To go for decades with the same political party just because grandpa was a member of a given political party is lazy or myopic. This is an abrogation of citizenship.

There are a plethora of political parties to choose from when changing membership in a political party. There are two major parties, one tends to act to benefit people while the other favors monied interests and a willingness to accept wooden nickels.

Our Congress is a reflection of our Nation in current times with party members voting as if they are Lemmings, voting along party lines. This party line voting suggests we might as well send trained monkeys to vote for us. The distances between the two is so great as to cause a future demise of the Republic.

Mass media remains a boon or a curse, advocating radical and often false narratives to a public reluctant to change their dial to get opposing views, hence non discerning.

It is time for individuals to review their party affiliation, otherwise the quagmire of Washington remains in tact.  Seek alliance with the party supporting your own values which have made America a great Nation; a toss up should be decided in the favor of Democracy, as defined of the people, by the people, and for the people.

Gene Nettles

Fulton County

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription