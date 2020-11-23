Dear editor,
“Heavy rain made the going very tough, but as the saying goes, when the going gets tough, the tough get going.” That old English/American proverb seems to best fit the foundational structure of our American culture, and the sound of it likely sums up how most of us view our country and our own nature.
Now, I am the first to admit that I am not the strongest, nor smartest, nor bravest person among us. But let me tell you this: I am blessed with a determination that I will put up against just about anyone I meet.
That being the case, I am completely at ease not having a large Thanksgiving celebration at my home this year. I am absolutely determined to do my part in not subjecting my friends and family to COVID-19. And I love Thanksgiving! I drag up three tables from the basement and put together a 20-foot-long structure that can seat 22 people. It’s my favorite holiday of the year, and I just love it!
But I am also capable of being thankful for what I have without this event taking place on its traditional day. And I guarantee you this: I will celebrate Thanksgiving and even Christmas sometime next spring, hopefully, when we have this bastard of a disease on the run.
We are in the homestretch of this whole predicament as it appears, with a vaccine seemingly on the very near horizon. And everyone who has ever run a race knows that the last stretch is the hardest. We are all very tired and just want it to be over. But it's not, and it will get worse, and now is when we need to dig in and we really need to get tough.
My hope for America this Thanksgiving holiday is that we tackle this disease like that old veteran down in Florida tackled that gator that grabbed his dog. We need to all be tough enough, so to speak, to stick our heads underwater if need be, and have the dignity and fortitude to come out with our cigars still in our mouths and our hands around this monster's neck.
Jerry Deaton
Frankfort
