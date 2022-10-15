Dear editor,

I wholeheartedly agree with your editorial's warning that parents need to talk to their kids about the risks of online predators ("Editorial: Talk to your children about online predators," Oct. 4). You noted that Scotty Dale Johnson, of Richmond, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for producing child pornography. That's what it looks like when you have a judge who is serious about following the law and protecting the public.

