We’ve witnessed an ever-increasing polarization in Washington politics. Facts are less important than beliefs, and extreme abuses in office are excused instead of prosecuted by re-labeling accountability political persecution. Deflect and re-direct are commonly embraced responses to political misdeeds.

Social problems (the deficit, gun regulation, immigration, Medicare and Social Security solvency, environmental problems) have gone unresolved for decades because bipartisan solutions are far less important than our politicians’ perspective of them.

The Supreme Court is packed with religious ideologs, with a majority of its members confirmed almost entirely along party lines. Recent Court opinions currently reflect party ideology instead of a rational interpretation of Constitutional law.

Meanwhile, politicians get re-elected over-and-over again, working to remain in office by seeking re-election money through favors for those who provide it. They reject bipartisan solutions to avoid compromises their financial supporters might oppose.

If we limited the terms of career politicians, many of these problems disappear. As insufficient numbers of them will ever support a Constitutional amendment to set term-limits, the voters themselves must limit how long we keep them in office. Let’s start imposing term limits this next election. Imagine how much Washington could improve if we did.

Peter Wedlund

Lexington

