Dear editor,
These federal elected officials, among many others, should be charged with the Voluntary Manslaughter of 40,922 (so far) Americans: President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Rep. Andy Barr.
These three elected officials led the inept and deadly response to the COVID-19 pandemic — and they all need to be removed from office.
Trump, McConnell and Barr are personally responsible for the unnecessary deaths of more than 56,000 Americans and the death toll climbs daily.
These deaths happened and are continuing to happen every day because of lies, ignoring reality, downplaying reality and flat inaction. These people should not be in the White House, the Senate or the Congress.
Two countries, the United States and South Korea, had the first COVID-19 cases diagnosed on the same day, Jan. 20.
As of April 19, South Korea has had 10,674 cases and 236 deaths. Its population is 51.2 million.
As of April 19, the United States has had 792,759 cases and 42,514 deaths. U.S. population is 330.6 million.
The U.S. population is 6.45 times the size of South Korea. Had our country handled the COVID-19 pandemic the same way South Korea did, at this point, we would have only 68,847 cases and 1,522 deaths.
Instead, the U.S. has 11.5 times the cases and almost 28 times the deaths. Trump, McConnell and Barr have caused extra cases and unnecessary deaths. That’s voluntary manslaughter.
They all need to be removed from office.
Chuck Eddy
Lexington
