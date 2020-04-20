Dear editor,

I was recently asked whether I felt that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell represents me, a constituent. After laughing out loud, I said that McConnell never lets me down in letting me down. He clearly doesn’t represent me or anyone I know in our great commonwealth.

Whether he’s advocating for heavily partisan judges who have been deemed unqualified by the American Bar Association, trying to destroy people’s health care, or providing tax cuts for the rich, Mitch McConnell is not representing me at all.

Moreover, he’s sitting on hundreds of bills from the House of Representatives that actually do represent me such as a bipartisan bill that would protect health care for Americans with preexisting conditions or the bipartisan Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, so crucial in this time of quarantine, with growing incidents of domestic violence.

This coronavirus has really shown who our leaders are. While Gov. Andy Beshear is promoting a nonpartisan approach to caring for Kentuckians, Mitch McConnell is continuing his divisive ways, taking credit for legislation that would never have trickled down to the people who actually need it if he’d had his way.

I’m disgusted. Let’s vote him out in November.

Kit O'Connor

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription