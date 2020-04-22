Dear editor,

Never in our history has it been more important to review the need for year-round school throughout the country and state.

It would not be easy, but it would solve the problem by having some flexibility. We cannot afford to keep letting other countries get ahead of us in education.

C.M. Hank Hancock

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription