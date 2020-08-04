Dear editor,
Together Frankfort commends Secretary of State Michael G. Adams, Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock, the Franklin County Board of Elections, and all county elections staff for conducting a highly successful primary election. Together Frankfort’s leaders encourage all citizens to contact the Kentucky Secretary of State, 502-564-3490 urging his office to build on these election successes by continuing expanded absentee voting and more days for in-person voting. Moreover, the organization encourages citizens who are interested and available to consider supporting the election process by serving as a poll worker.
According to figures from the state Board of Elections, 29.2% of the registered voters participated in the June primary, compared to 20.1% in 2016. 744,507 voters cast absentee ballots and another 274,363 voted in person, either early or on Election Day itself, making the voter total 1,018,870. Since this ranked the second-highest turnout in Kentucky’s history, the Commonwealth must build on this success, especially as COVID-19 continues to present health challenges.
Together Frankfort publicly expresses our appreciation to Adams and Hancock for participating in our “Just Vote” online briefing in June and announces plans for similar briefings on voting to be held in August and October.
Dates for these briefings are being finalized and will be publicized through local media, the Together Frankfort website, and on Facebook. In the meantime, Together Frankfort encourages all citizens who are able and interested, to volunteer as poll workers.
Adams has reported that, “Poll workers are desperately needed for Kentucky’s November election.” To volunteer, contact your county clerk, online www.kentuckycountyclerks.com or call 502-227-2922, Kentucky’s County Clerks Association. Franklin Countians can contact Franklin County Clerk via e-mail at Jeff.hancock@ky.gov or by phone at 502-875-8702; the Franklin County Republican Party at franklincountygopky@gmail.com; or, the Franklin County Democratic Party at lilbevmetcalf@gmail.com.
Together Frankfort urges all Kentuckians to work together for safe and secure November elections. For more information about Together Frankfort, go to www.togetherfrankfort.org, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Together.Frankfort/
Karen Armstrong-Cummings
Gae Broadwater
Karen Waite Carey
Mary Lynn Collins
Judy Goddard
Dantrea Hampton
Bill Klier
Kathy Murphy
Barbara Hadley Smith
Cary Sudduth
Margaret Townsley
Linda Waller
Murray Moore Wood
Together Frankfort coordinators
