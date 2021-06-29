Dear editor,
Over the last year we've all dealt with COVID, whether we had it, had to deal with the restrictions, or whether to get the vaccine or not. Being one that really pays attention and probably overthinks, there are too many coincidences for me.
Before COVID hit countries around the world, Taiwan was protesting and gained support from other nations, including the United States. Prior, Dr. Anthony Fauci practically guaranteed President Donald Trump would have to deal with a pandemic. Overpopulation, has been China's top concern, when it comes to adverse environmental conditions.
When COVID began, it actually hit the area where Taiwanese were protesting. During the pandemic, Beijing was minimally attacked. Bill Gates is also one that believes that overpopulation is an environmental problem. The first state to be hit in the United States — Washington.
Jerry Blackburn
Frankfort
I can believe that someone wrote such a letter to the editor as this, but I cannot believe the State-Journal would publish such twisted "logic" seemingly giving credibility to this nonsense. Must be a lean editorial letters day to publish something like this from the pile of submissions.
Post hoc ergo propter hoc. Every time I see a house on fire it is surrounded by firemen, therefore firemen must cause housefires. Every time I wear green socks the Cubs win. Correlation is not causation. This piece is a textbook example of informal fallacies.
