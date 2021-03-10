Dear editor,

Donald Trump's "big lie" didn't work. U.S. Capitol rioters' insurrection didn't work. Trump lost an honest election.

Enter 33 states with Republican majorities quickly writing over 165 voter suppression bills in their state; locking down future party wins because losing elections as today's dictators know should be a thing of the past.

Voter suppression laws to Republicans are their "I Have A Dream" goal.

Will Americans silently watch as Republicans, state by state, steal our Democratic voting rights out of existence? Waiting for the 2022 elections may be too late if you know what the supermajority in Frankfort is successfully pulling off right now.

It's not transparent legislation. It's pure, shameless Republican politics writ large.

Judy Rembacki

Georgetown

