Dear editor,
I have a concern more than a question lately when driving around Frankfort. Especially when it's raining, you cannot see any of the markings on the road.
Is the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet going to do something about this? I'm 53 years old and I have problems seeing lines in the middle of the road and side of the road. What about the people older than I am?
For some reason the paint they have on the road is not doing its job. Does anyone else have the same problem I do?
Bruce Daniels
Frankfort