Dear editor,

In answer to a letter to the editor, June 4-6 weekend edition ("Letter: Blacks need more consistent, persistent support from white folks"), Blacks need more support from each other. Stop being the victim, and concentrate on keeping the family together. Read the actual documents and wills of the slave owners. Some Black families had already been set free. Land, cattle and money were given to the Black family, as well.

Minorities have always had problems. "Help Wanted. No Irish need apply." Japanese lost their land and homes to the government during World War II. Chinese girls were being sold at auctions and the queues (the long braid down the Asian man's back) cut off the men, in our early West. It was an insult to have it taken off. In the early 60s and 70s, hippies or Long Hairs were routinely stopped by police.

True-policing could improve and so can we.

Joe P. Moore

Frankfort

