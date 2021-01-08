Dear editor,

The recent announcement of a lease sale is an egregious step in the continued efforts to destroy the Arctic Refuge by a lame-duck administration for its oil industry allies.

This step toward selling leases for oil drilling truly demonstrates President Donald Trump's administration is in complete disregard for human rights, addressing the crisis of climate change or protecting wildlife like caribou and polar bear.

Thankfully, it is time for a change! I am calling on President-elect Biden to honor his pledge and take day one action to fully protect this sacred place.

Deborah Williamson

Frankfort

