We now know that President Donald Trump was not just naive and uninformed about the danger of COVID-19. At least by Feb. 7, he knew the seriousness of the virus, as evidenced by his conversation with Bob Woodward.
While I don’t think Trump wanted his supporters to die or become sick when they attended his rallies, masks were not required and social distancing was not required; what happened to his supporters just wasn’t uppermost in his mind. His own self-aggrandizement was.
Insurance companies call that behavior “wanton disregard."
"wanton disregard" of what ? Of the public health and safety, yes. Of his responsibilities as an elected official, yes. Of his chances of re-election, he thinks not.
Eyes on the prize, kid. Pay no attention to the rigged game. Just look at the prize on the board.
Well Andrea, many of us that aren’t Trump lovers saw all this in him when he campaigned in 2016. He lost the popular vote by 3 million and out antiquated electoral system that’s been manipulated by the Republicans so as to gain “ power” saw that he stole the election- but that’s what they are, liars and thieves.
