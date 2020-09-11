Dear editor,

We now know that President Donald Trump was not just naive and uninformed about the danger of COVID-19. At least by Feb. 7, he knew the seriousness of the virus, as evidenced by his conversation with Bob Woodward. 

While I don’t think Trump wanted his supporters to die or become sick when they attended his rallies, masks were not required and social distancing was not required; what happened to his supporters just wasn’t uppermost in his mind. His own self-aggrandizement was. 

Insurance companies call that behavior “wanton disregard." 

Andrea "Andy" Veach

Louisville

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription