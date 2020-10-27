Dear editor,

A sitting president inciting violence in the United States is just surreal. President Donald Trump has shown us who he is, we’ve been warned. Voting for him again means you accept the complicity and responsibility for this egocentric type of leadership.

I’m sick of a president bad-mouthing states with Democratic governors. We are not living in 1860, people. We fought a war over this division. And the war decided we would be united.

Trump is the only U.S. president in history to talk division rhetoric within our nation. It’s wrong, dangerous and bad for America.

Seemingly the GOP sycophants don't care about his divisive rhetoric because they relish the power they gained over the Democrats during his term. It’s telling as now many have lost their integrity by going along with the chaos.

One day they will all pay their dues in either lost elections or possibly even liabilities of complicity in some tangled involvements that could endanger their future endeavors.

Many of us have seen Don’s con and divisiveness from the get-go. Many Republican/independent 2016 voters now see the danger the nation risks with another term of DJT. They are releasing personal views supporting Biden on YouTube with the subscription Republican Voters Against Trump.

The narcissistic characteristics of DJT have infiltrated the GOP. Now some GOP lawmakers are publicly denouncing his behaviors, tweets and divisive rhetoric during rallies and interviews. Many of his enablers will pay a price for their loyalty in lost elections this November, deservedly so.

Lisa Coons

Frankfort

