Dear editor,
A sitting president inciting violence in the United States is just surreal. President Donald Trump has shown us who he is, we’ve been warned. Voting for him again means you accept the complicity and responsibility for this egocentric type of leadership.
I’m sick of a president bad-mouthing states with Democratic governors. We are not living in 1860, people. We fought a war over this division. And the war decided we would be united.
Trump is the only U.S. president in history to talk division rhetoric within our nation. It’s wrong, dangerous and bad for America.
Seemingly the GOP sycophants don't care about his divisive rhetoric because they relish the power they gained over the Democrats during his term. It’s telling as now many have lost their integrity by going along with the chaos.
One day they will all pay their dues in either lost elections or possibly even liabilities of complicity in some tangled involvements that could endanger their future endeavors.
Many of us have seen Don’s con and divisiveness from the get-go. Many Republican/independent 2016 voters now see the danger the nation risks with another term of DJT. They are releasing personal views supporting Biden on YouTube with the subscription Republican Voters Against Trump.
The narcissistic characteristics of DJT have infiltrated the GOP. Now some GOP lawmakers are publicly denouncing his behaviors, tweets and divisive rhetoric during rallies and interviews. Many of his enablers will pay a price for their loyalty in lost elections this November, deservedly so.
Lisa Coons
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.