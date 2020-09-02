Dear editor,
Donald J. Trump played an astute and successful businessman on TV. He was lucky to get the gig, because let’s face it, since his businesses have gone bankrupt six times, he was forced to pay $25 million to compensate victims of Trump University, and he was compelled to pay $2 million to eight charities for improper handling of funds, real-life management of businesses might not be his thing. Fantasy business on TV is so much better.
And besides, his daddy, with the millions to continue to prop him up, was dead.
When not tweeting, Trump found the time to start trade wars costing billions with both China and the evil Canada. Of course, the wall has not been funded by Mexico. His fans don’t mind, though. It’s the thought that counts.
Now, a real enemy has come on the scene: COVID-19. It doesn’t care what the “Very Stable Genius” says or how many times he says it. Fearing anything that would jeopardize the hot economy for which he dubiously took credit, Trump said, “It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”
Trump’s extreme self-interest, neglect and incompetence have led our country into a valley where the unemployed are nearing Great Depression levels, many businesses will be no longer, skyrocketing debt and a long hard climb into the future. For the more than 175,000 souls the miracle didn’t come fast enough or on time, like it does on TV.
Andrea Veach
Louisville
