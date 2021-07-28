Dear editor,

In response to David Clark (" 'Country shows more hate now than I've seen in my lifetime,'" Weekend edition, July 23-25), I am a registered Democrat who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. I am also a retired U.S. military veteran.

No president in American history has done more for military service members and veterans than President Trump. All of the hate for President Trump and the majority of we the people in the country who voted for him in 2016 and 2020 has come from the Marxist Democratic Party, globalists and the unobjective mainstream media, who are controlled and funded by them.

The hate is because his win in 2016 disrupted their 16-year plan to continue to destroy American values, our way of life and implement their globalist and Marxist agenda that you're seeing now. President Trump winning in 2016 caught them off guard. They didn't expect him to win in 2016, because they rigged it and their plan failed. They knew they had to rig the 2020 presidential election on a larger scale in order to beat him. They knew the majority of the American people were behind President Trump and his policies that were making the majority of Americans' lives better.

We're not only in a cyber war, an informational war, but we're in a spiritual war with the righteous vs Satan. Good vs. evil for the soul of this nation.

Cody Bachman

Frankfort

