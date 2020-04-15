Dear editor,
Many people are wondering how they will feed their families. I doubt that they are spending a lot of energy wondering if they “might” get sick.
Some will say, “Well, they can draw unemployment.” Again with the cavalier attitude. Servers earn their living on tips. Tips are generally not counted when calculating unemployment benefits.
While recent legislation increased unemployment benefits by $600 per week, that increase only lasts till the end of July. What are these people to do after that? Marie Antionette would say, “Let them eat cake."
Our politicians have destroyed the lives of tens of millions of people and people ought to be asking why. There are those who will say, “Oh, it’s because they care so much." You will never convince me of that because the only politician who has expressed one word of concern for the devastated lives is President Donald Trump.
Our “friends” in the media have spent all their efforts for nearly four years trying to convince the teeming masses that Trump does not care about Americans.
No offense. Just an observation.
William Grigsby
Shelbyville
Sorry about your self deception, Trump cares less about you and me.
