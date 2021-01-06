Dear editor,

How did Trumpism happen?

People are drawn to leaders who lead with authority. It is one of the reasons people are successful pastors, lawmakers, CEOs, presidents and teachers. People have different styles and intellect to be leaders usually.

With that said, it is not the case with President Donald Trump. He has never been a successful leader really. Being born to money, Trump used money, elevating his narcissistic personality in business.

The significant observation is this: Much of his success was done by cheating. Maybe even all of it. And his family and those benefiting from his success had willful blindness. Sadly, this willful blindness transferred to over 74 million people in the United States. Thankfully more than 80 million people are not willfullly blind.

If not now, then when will they overcome their blindness toward conman and fraudulent Trump? As sheep do, his cult following has looked the other way regarding unlawful, deceitful, zenophobic and misogynistic behaviors, in my opinion. His cult has been conditioned to loath Democrats, also known as socialist liberal snowflakes, by propaganda talking heads such as Rush Limbaugh, Fox News and Andrew Breitbart.

This opinion since the early 1990s has created a culture of sheer disdain for anyone who is Democrat. Putin’s dream is to divide and beat down democracy. Trump has fulfilled those Russian ideals. Thankfully, many Republicans like the Lincoln Project founders, RVAT and VoteVets are not willfully blind.

Time to open your eyes and see who Trump really is: an unlawful, fraudulent conman.

Lisa Coons

Frankfort

