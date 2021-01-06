Dear editor,
How did Trumpism happen?
People are drawn to leaders who lead with authority. It is one of the reasons people are successful pastors, lawmakers, CEOs, presidents and teachers. People have different styles and intellect to be leaders usually.
With that said, it is not the case with President Donald Trump. He has never been a successful leader really. Being born to money, Trump used money, elevating his narcissistic personality in business.
The significant observation is this: Much of his success was done by cheating. Maybe even all of it. And his family and those benefiting from his success had willful blindness. Sadly, this willful blindness transferred to over 74 million people in the United States. Thankfully more than 80 million people are not willfullly blind.
If not now, then when will they overcome their blindness toward conman and fraudulent Trump? As sheep do, his cult following has looked the other way regarding unlawful, deceitful, zenophobic and misogynistic behaviors, in my opinion. His cult has been conditioned to loath Democrats, also known as socialist liberal snowflakes, by propaganda talking heads such as Rush Limbaugh, Fox News and Andrew Breitbart.
This opinion since the early 1990s has created a culture of sheer disdain for anyone who is Democrat. Putin’s dream is to divide and beat down democracy. Trump has fulfilled those Russian ideals. Thankfully, many Republicans like the Lincoln Project founders, RVAT and VoteVets are not willfully blind.
Time to open your eyes and see who Trump really is: an unlawful, fraudulent conman.
Lisa Coons
Frankfort
Well said .Democrats as a majority finally voted in ,in Washington, for the reason of cleaning up the horrid mess that Trump and his sycophant Republicans have made with 350,000 dead - have their hands full! We will all have to contend with the brainwashing that you mentioned that Trump caused with his naive supporters . It’s a battle here in Ky now with our Backwards Senator Supremist Republicans that hold the majority in our “ slow to catch up State”to get any moral action. Here in Ky these racist Republican Senators ( HB1) are focusing on gutting our good Governor of executive powers that have saved thousands of lives during this 100 year pandemic. They are destroying our constitution in the attempt of a higher power that doesn’t include the safety and health of us during this deadly, highly contagious disease.
